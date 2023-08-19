TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOWN. Hovde Group started coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.95. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $242.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 20.61%. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 31.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 11.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 144,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 38.8% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

