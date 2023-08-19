StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPIC. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,007 shares in the company, valued at $945,734.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Siwek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,007 shares in the company, valued at $945,734.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at $212,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

