LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TREE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LendingTree from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.07. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $182.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $58,723.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at $89,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

