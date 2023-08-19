Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

