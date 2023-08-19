Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRHC. SVB Securities raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRHC stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

