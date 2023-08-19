Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRHC. SVB Securities raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tabula Rasa HealthCare
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.