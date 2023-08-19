Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

TRMB opened at $52.78 on Thursday. Trimble has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $425,775 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 99.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

