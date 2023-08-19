StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Trustmark by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trustmark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

