StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRNS. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

TRNS opened at $94.86 on Thursday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.47 million, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Transcat had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $62.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $301,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $431,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,498,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 95.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Transcat by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

