TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRS. BWS Financial assumed coverage on TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $233.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $30,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $150,755.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,190.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

