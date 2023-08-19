StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $237.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Insider Activity at Timberland Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

In related news, CFO Marci A. Basich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $30,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.