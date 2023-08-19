StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 434.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 42,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
