Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

CLSD has been the topic of several other research reports. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $58.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

