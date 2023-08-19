TD Cowen Lowers Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $35.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRVA

Privia Health Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $4,964,167.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 91,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $2,597,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,926,640.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $4,964,167.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,390.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,676 shares of company stock worth $12,665,768 over the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.