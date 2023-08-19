FY2024 EPS Estimates for IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Lowered by HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of IceCure Medical from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.30. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 486.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IceCure Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.