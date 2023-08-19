Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Increased by Analyst

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot stock opened at $327.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $329.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after buying an additional 878,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

