Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blend Labs from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.89.
Blend Labs Stock Down 4.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 153,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $147,389.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 419,351 shares of company stock worth $442,285. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blend Labs by 62.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
