Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Issued By DA Davidson

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2025 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $327.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Home Depot has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after purchasing an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.