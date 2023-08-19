The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.09 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $327.57 on Thursday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $329.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

