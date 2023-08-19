Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Up to $90.26

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.26, but opened at $92.92. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $92.12, with a volume of 940,252 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

