Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
TWIN opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $185.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $83.92 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.84%.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
