Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Price Performance

TWIN opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $185.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $83.92 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

About Twin Disc

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.