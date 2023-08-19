TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.86. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 327,808 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -31.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.72 million. Analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Articles

