Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $137.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,605,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

