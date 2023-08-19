TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

TTM Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.43.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $60,278.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,400.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $696,408. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in TTM Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.