2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWOU. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.34.

2U Price Performance

Institutional Trading of 2U

Shares of 2U stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. 2U has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in 2U by 308.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 66,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 263,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 103,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

