StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ TXMD opened at $3.75 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
