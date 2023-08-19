StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $3.75 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 688,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

