Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.39.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 277.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,382 shares of company stock worth $10,215,052 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

