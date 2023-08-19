Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of TWNK opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

