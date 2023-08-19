Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up to $37.26

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.26, but opened at $38.64. Teck Resources shares last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 642,835 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

