KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Up to $27.63

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.63, but opened at $28.39. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 4,142,050 shares changing hands.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,138,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,400,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,335,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 73.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

