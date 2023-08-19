NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.91. NIO shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 11,875,608 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on NIO. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nomura downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIO
NIO Stock Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $3,052,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of NIO by 34.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 398,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 102,520 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 5.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NIO by 38.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 35.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 51,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
