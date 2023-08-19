Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 159.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,064.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,526,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,101,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,417,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,836,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,064.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,526,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,101,889.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 387,547 shares of company stock worth $3,263,706. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

