StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $118.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

