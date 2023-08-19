Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.98 million.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,713,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,769 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 527,989 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

