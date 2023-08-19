Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Universal Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $25.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Paul D. Arling acquired 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $74,306.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,252.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $103,462 in the last 90 days. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
Read More
