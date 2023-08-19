Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul D. Arling acquired 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $74,306.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,252.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $103,462 in the last 90 days. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics

About Universal Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 244,653 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 463,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 208,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 182,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 549.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 164,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

