UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

UFPT has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.52. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $205.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at $641,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

