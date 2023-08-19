Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULH opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $735.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $412.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 14,303,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,866,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,141,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 582.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

