XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $15.58

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $16.49. XPeng shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 4,488,579 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

XPeng Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.27.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 24.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

