Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $208.51

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $208.51 and last traded at $208.77, with a volume of 81178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Get Insulet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Activity at Insulet

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 230.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Insulet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.