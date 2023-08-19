iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.05

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 340917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 769.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

