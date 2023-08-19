iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.05

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 340917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
