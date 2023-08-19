StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 551,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 821,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 200,959 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 274,723 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.