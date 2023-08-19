Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.20. Super Group shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 214,282 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $363.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.93 million. Super Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,345,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,751,000 after buying an additional 139,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,864,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

