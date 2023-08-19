StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.07. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.