The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Gap Down to $288.96

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $288.96, but opened at $269.97. The Cigna Group shares last traded at $272.83, with a volume of 892,318 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

