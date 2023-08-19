Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $541.75 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $563.14 and a 200-day moving average of $499.71.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $218,418,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

