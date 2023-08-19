StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AOS. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $71,955,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

