Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Insider Sells $882,283.15 in Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $133.93 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $156.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,737,000 after buying an additional 232,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.