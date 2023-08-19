Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $898,146.48 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUE opened at $168.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.