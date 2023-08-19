Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng Sells 50,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,271,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,291,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Up 1.8 %

Coursera stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Coursera by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Coursera by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COUR

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.