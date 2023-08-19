Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $711,152.79 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 59,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $711,152.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 627,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,945.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Eric Venker sold 117,372 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $1,397,900.52.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Eric Venker sold 16,397 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $194,468.42.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Eric Venker sold 73,568 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $802,626.88.

On Monday, July 24th, Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $361,575.33.

On Friday, July 21st, Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Eric Venker sold 201 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $1,979.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Eric Venker sold 415 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,087.75.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.28. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

