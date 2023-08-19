Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,457,265 shares in the company, valued at $16,684,829.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:OUST opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $232.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ouster by 68.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on OUST shares. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

