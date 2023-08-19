Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,457,265 shares in the company, valued at $16,684,829.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ouster Stock Performance
NYSE:OUST opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $232.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ouster by 68.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ouster
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.